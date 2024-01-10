Arunachal: Governor interacts with SPICMACAY members, flags off cycle rally

ITANAGAR- The founder of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPICMACAY) Dr. Kiran Seth, accompanied by SPICMACAY Arunachal members called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 10th January 2024.

The Governor commended the SPICMACAY for its endeavour in enriching the quality of formal education by increasing awareness about different aspects of Indian heritage and inspiring the young mind to imbibe the values embedded in it. He assured to promote SPICMACAY activities in the State for the wellbeing and interest of the student community.

The Governor said that Raj Bhavan has always promoted the cultural heritage of the State and encouraged a healthy approach to life. He said that to raise the quality of formal education, the educationist and teachers must be motivated. This motivation must be self realised, he underscored.

Dr. Seth informed the Governor that SPICMACAY conducts more than 5000 programs every year in more than 1000 institutions, across the nation, reaching large numbers of students.

Prof Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi UniversityGU and SPICMACAY Arunachal members including Techi Gobin, Smt Chayanika Vashisth, Smt Nang Pheyhom Chakhap, Rupjoti Mukherjee and Nau Richu were present in the meeting. Itanagar Cycle Club members also attended the meeting.

Later the Governor flagged off the Itanagar leg of the bicycle Yatra by Dr. Kiran Seth’s Kashmir to Kanyakumari which has covered 13 States so far. Itanagar Cycle Club members, led by Pei Ijum Gadi and members Pallo sonam Heri, Ms. Munni Eri, Kishore Pegu, Gumku David, Ryui Tana Tubin, Tanyang Yao, Kago Simanta and Geyon Panyang joined the Dr. Seth’s Arunachal leg of the Cycle Yatra.