Arunachal: Governor felicitates Kabak Yano and Roshibina Devi

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik(Retd.) felicitated distinguished achievers Ms Kabak Yano, Everester and Ms. Roshibina Devi, Wushu expert at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 25th July 2024.

The Governor said that the people of Arunachal Pradesh are proud of their sportspersons. He said that Ms Yano and Ms Devi are symbols of women empowerment.

By conquering Mount Everest, Ms Yano has proved that the daughters of Arunachal Pradesh are tough, courageous, adventurous, enterprising and meritorious.

Ms. Devi, who has recently been honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award for her outstanding achievements in Wushu, with her achievement will motivate other youths of the State to excel in their chosen field, he said.

The Governor advised them that as distinguished and popular sportspersons, they must create community awareness amongst the youth against social evils, particularly the drug menace.

The Governor commended the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Arunachal Pradesh Campus, Pasighat for promoting games and sports along with academic courses.

Both Ms Yano and Ms Devi are students of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Arunachal Pradesh Campus, Pasighat.

Avinash Kharel, Acting Campus Director and Dr. Muluvesalu Keyho, Assistant Professor, Law, of Rashtriya Raksha University were present on the occasion.