Itanagar

40 new vehicles for garbage collection in Itanagar soon- IMC Mayor

Solid Waste Management(SWM) Plant at Karsingsa and Itanagar has also started.

December 2, 2021
ITANAGAR-    40 new vehicles to collect garbage will be arriving within the week and work for two Solid Waste Management (SWM) Plant at Karsingsa and Itanagar has also started, informed Tame Phassang, Mayor, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Phassang informed  that, IMC conducted its 6th Business meeting on November 30 last and took the various decisions for the development of its Jurisdiction and state as a whole.

He informed that, “The approach road for the SWM plants is almost completed.  The work for Sewerage Treat plant under IMC jurisdiction that was lying defunct has been resumed, added Mayor.

Tame Phassang also urged the Department of Urban Development to hand over the various infrastructures constructed by the department to IMC for proper regularization and utilization.

Citing the example of Parking lots, BPL Houses, Burial Ground, Urban Forestry and others, Mayor stated Department of UD is the construction agency for the various assets, but IMC is the regularization authority, So the department should handover the completed projects so that IMC could regularize them generate revenue for the state.

He also informed that, under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives, IMC has taken various initiatives and also resolved to establish its permanent office with one year. Due to the absence of a permanent office of IMC , denizens have to suffer various problems for their official works, so members have resolved to establish its office as soon as possible.

December 2, 2021
