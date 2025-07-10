Arunachal: LGBTQIA+ Sensitization Program Held at Ane’s Home in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a landmark step towards fostering inclusivity and awareness, the Women Police Station (WPS), Itanagar, in collaboration with AP QueerStation, organized a special LGBTQIA+ sensitization program at Ane’s Home — a safe haven for women, children, and vulnerable communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

The event opened with a welcome address by Officer-in-Charge Rina Sonam, who outlined the mission of the Women Police Station and the legal frameworks that protect not only cisgender individuals but also sexual and gender minorities.

She emphasized the inclusive intent behind Ane’s Home, which was established under the vision of former SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, and encouraged its use for future queer-trans community events. She also discussed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, urging better implementation through collaboration with civil society.

Sawang Wangchha, representing AP QueerStation, conducted an insightful session demystifying the LGBTQIA+ acronym and shared real-life stories of queer and trans individuals in the state.

He underlined the barriers such as stigma and fear of outing that often prevent victims from approaching the police and highlighted the crucial bridging role played by AP QueerStation.

Stressing the need to dismantle rigid gender norms, he noted that societal gender roles harm not just the queer-trans population but also cis-heterosexual individuals.

The program concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Inspector Dopi Pakam, who acknowledged the relevance of such training sessions and expressed her commitment to handling gender-diverse cases with sensitivity and empathy, especially when minors are involved.

This impactful initiative was supported by the Mariwala Health Initiative (MHI), reaffirming its dedication to intersectional and inclusive mental health advocacy.