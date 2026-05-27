Arunachal: Tezu Hosts Himalayan Cleanup 2026 Drive, Over 40 Kg Plastic Waste Collected

TEZU- Tezu witnessed a community-led environmental campaign under “The Himalayan Cleanup 2026,” a Himalayan-wide initiative focused on addressing the growing challenge of plastic waste and promoting responsible waste management practices in mountain regions.

The programme was organized by Team Amala in collaboration with AMYAA NGO as part of the broader movement initiated by Zero Waste Himalaya and the Integrated Mountain Initiative. Conducted over two days, the campaign combined awareness sessions, community discussions, cleanup activities, and a waste audit exercise aimed at encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour among citizens.

The first phase of the programme was held at Bamboosa Library, where nearly 40 participants attended awareness and reflection sessions on waste generation and sustainable consumption. The participants included members of student organizations, welfare societies, teachers, business owners, youth volunteers, and local residents.

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During the discussions, participants reflected on personal and community waste habits and explored practical measures to reduce environmental impact. The sessions emphasized reducing dependence on single-use plastics, encouraging waste segregation at source, promoting reusable alternatives such as water bottles, and adopting sustainable lifestyle practices.

Organizers highlighted that waste management should not be viewed solely as the responsibility of municipal authorities but as a shared civic responsibility requiring active community participation. Volunteers were also trained in waste segregation techniques and waste audit procedures to better understand the composition and sources of waste generated in the locality.

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The second phase of the programme involved a cleanup and waste audit drive conducted near Tezu Nala in the bridge area. Around 60 volunteers, including members of Lohit Green Foundation, Ex-SSB Welfare Society, students, and community members, participated in the exercise.

According to the waste audit findings, plastic waste constituted a significant portion of the collected materials. Volunteers recovered approximately 42.4 kilograms of plastic wrappers, 12.8 kilograms of glass bottles, and 12 kilograms of PET bottles during the drive.

Single-use packaged drinking water bottles, chips packets, beverage containers, and instant food packaging were identified among the most common waste items found in the area. Participants noted that the waste audit process provided a clearer understanding of local consumption patterns and the environmental impact of increasing reliance on disposable products.

Following the segregation process, all collected waste materials were handed over to the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in Tezu for recycling and resource recovery.

The organizers stated that while cleanup drives help remove visible waste, long-term solutions require behavioural change, responsible consumption, and consistent community participation. The initiative was conducted under the guiding message of “My Waste, My Responsibility.”

The programme concluded with organizers expressing appreciation to volunteers, organizations, students, and citizens who contributed to the successful execution of the campaign and supported efforts to promote environmental awareness in the district.