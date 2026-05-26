Yingkiong Police Arrest Alleged Drug User-Cum-Peddler Under NDPS Act

PASIGHAT- Continuing its anti-drug crackdown in Upper Siang district, the Yingkiong Police Station on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug user-cum-peddler from the Yingkiong area and recovered suspected narcotic substances from his possession.

According to police sources, the operation was launched following credible information regarding the movement of a suspected user-cum-peddler carrying NDPS substances. Acting on the input, Officer-in-Charge of Yingkiong Police Station, Kari Pertin, constituted a police team comprising Sub-Inspectors Ojing Moyong and Kenjom Pertin, Head Constable T. Lipir and Constable B. Eko.

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Police officials stated that the team conducted the operation and apprehended the accused from the Yingkiong area. During the search operation, suspected heroin and cannabis (ganja) were allegedly recovered from his possession. The seized substances were taken into custody following prescribed legal procedures.

The operation was carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate Tailyang Tomo.

Police informed that a case has been registered at Yingkiong Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for further investigation.

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Speaking on the ongoing anti-drug campaign, OC Kari Pertin appealed to civil society organisations and residents of Yingkiong to cooperate with the police in tackling the growing drug menace in the district. He also urged youths to remain vigilant against drug addiction and encouraged citizens to share information related to narcotics activities with the police.

The arrest forms part of the continuing enforcement drive by district police authorities aimed at disrupting drug networks and curbing substance abuse in the region.