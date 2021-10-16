Itanagar

Arunachal: AAPSU remembers Tame Kunia Tarh on his 1st death anniversary.

Late Kunia leaves behind a legacy of rich memories to the state's indigenous community. He had sustained bullet injury during 1986 AAPSU agitation against the chakma-hajong refugees

October 16, 2021
Arunachal: AAPSU remembers Tame Kunia Tarh on his 1st death anniversary.
ITANAGAR-   Today a team of All Arunachal Pradesh Student’s Union (AAPSU) led by its General Secretary Tobom Dai attended the first death anniversary of Late Tame Kunia (Tarh) who was a prominent social figure based in Naharlagun and expressed solidarity with the family members.

Late Tame Kunia is the father-in-law of AAPSU Vice-president (Admin) Meje Taku.

“Late Tame Kunia was not only a good father, brother, friend and husband but a true son of soil. His contributions to the state is immense. He leaves behind a legacy of rich memories to the state’s indigenous community. He had sustained bullet injury during 1986 AAPSU agitation against the chakma-hajong refugees. It was during this historic AAPSU anti-refugee movement that AAPSU martyr late Kipa Kache lost his precious life”. said Meje Taku

While remembering his contributions to the students movement and the state in general, GS AAPSU , Tobom Dai called on the younger generation to live by his ideals and the path shown by the leaders of yesteryears.

Late Kunia had also served as IMC councillor of G-Extension ward no. 28 and as a member in the Bazaar Welfare Committee,  Naharlagun. He was also in the forefront in service of the helpless, downtrodden, needy  and marginalized people.

Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku, Representatives from NES, Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Market Committee and various other organisations also attended.

