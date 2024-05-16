Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Arrested with Heroin

ITANAGAR- Continuing the war on drugs, the Capital police on Wednesday seized 23 grams of heroin and arrested a woman drug peddler in connection with the seizure in Itanagar.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Rina Biswas, a resident of Nagaon district of Assam.

Acting on credible intelligence, Kengo Dirchi SDPO Itanagar, with other officers, swiftly moved to Abo Tani Colony, Itanagar. During the raid on Biswas’s rented house, police uncovered two soap cases containing heroin, totalling 23 grams.

Hailing from Nagaon District, Assam, Biswas was found to be sourcing drugs from Dimapur, Nagaland, and distributing them within the ICR region. This isn’t her first encounter with law enforcement, having previously been arrested in a case handled by the Chimpu Police Station.

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Oli Koyu, Special Magistrate (NDPS), and independent witnesses. A case under the NDPS Act has registered