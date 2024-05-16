ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Arrested with Heroin

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Rina Biswas, a resident of Nagaon district of Assam.

Last Updated: May 16, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Woman Drug Peddler Arrested with Heroin

ITANAGAR-     Continuing the war on drugs, the Capital police on Wednesday seized 23  grams of heroin and arrested a woman drug peddler  in connection with the seizure in Itanagar.

The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Rina Biswas, a resident of Nagaon district of Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

Acting on credible intelligence, Kengo Dirchi SDPO Itanagar, with other officers, swiftly moved to Abo Tani Colony, Itanagar.  During the raid on Biswas’s rented house, police uncovered two soap cases containing heroin, totalling 23 grams.

Related Articles

Hailing from Nagaon District, Assam, Biswas was found to be sourcing drugs from Dimapur, Nagaland, and distributing them within the ICR region. This isn’t her first encounter with law enforcement, having previously been arrested in a case handled by the Chimpu Police Station.

Also Read- Two drug peddlers held in Nirjuli, drug seized

The operation, conducted under the supervision of Oli Koyu, Special Magistrate (NDPS), and independent witnesses. A case under the NDPS Act has registered

Tags
Last Updated: May 16, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: APWWS shocked over Alleged Viral Video of beating a School Child at Itanagar School

Arunachal: APWWS shocked over Alleged Viral Video of beating a School Child at Itanagar School

Arunachal: Two Construction labourers kidnapped by NSCN (K-YA) Cadres in Longding

Arunachal: Two Construction labourers kidnapped by NSCN (K-YA) Cadres in Longding

Arunachal: Man beheads niece's lover, surrenders at police station with with severed head

Arunachal: Man beheads niece’s lover, surrenders at police station with with severed head

Arunachal: Over 226 kg cannabis seized, two arrested

Arunachal: Over 226 kg cannabis seized, two arrested

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including 2 police personnel arrested by Ziro police

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers including 2 police personnel arrested by Ziro police

Arunachal: APWWS expresses concern over increasing sexual abuse cases against women and children

Arunachal: APWWS expresses concern over increasing sexual abuse cases against women and children

Arunachal: Man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting, impregnating minor step-daughter

Arunachal: Man gets life sentence for sexually assaulting, impregnating minor step-daughter

Arunachal: Retired Cop Gets 3-yr Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Minor Domestic Help

Arunachal: Retired Cop Gets 3-yr Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Minor Domestic Help

Arunachal: RGU’s Professor arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Arunachal: RGU’s Professor arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Arunachal: One drug peddler with Heroin worth Rs 70,000 arrested in Aalo

Arunachal: One drug peddler with Heroin worth Rs 70,000 arrested in Aalo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button