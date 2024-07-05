Arunachal:  Naharlagun Police Arrest Habitual Thief

NAHARLAGUN- A habitual thief, identified as Dalang Tatung, a 24-year-old resident of Parsi Parlo, Kurung Kumey district, apprehended by Naharlagun Police from Tirbin, in Leparada district, with the assistance of Leparada district Police, in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 65/24 under section 379 IPC. Stolen mobile handsets and other items were recovered from his possession, informed Mihin Gambo, SP Naharlagun.

erandi involved targeting unattended and unlocked vehicles, stealing belongings, and following individuals who had withdrawn money from banks to commit crimes in crowded areas. He would then hide in remote districts to avoid police arrest.

With the arrest of Tatung, six theft cases registered at Naharlagun PS have been solved. The arrest team comprised ASI Debia Teshi, Ct Kanto Samyor, Ct Majum Yongam, and Ct Sanu T Raaj under the active supervision of OC PS Naharlagun Insp Krishnendu Dev and SP Naharlagun.