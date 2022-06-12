Itanagar

Itanagar: AP Queer Station conducts ‘Queers ki Kahani’

June 12, 2022
ITANAGAR-    Around 30 individuals who belong to the LGBTQIAP+ community and a few selected allies participated in the event called ‘Queers ki Kahani’ organised by a newly formed rainbow community support group, ‘AP Queer Station’ in collaboration with Readers Realm Library, Itanagar.

The motive of the event was to give a chance to express and share lived experiences of the community members in the form of stories to aid young members in experiencing a feeling of connect, belongingness and build a sense of empowerment and resilience.

The event also had a brief session on the significance of ‘Mental Health’ with prime focus on the community youth in addition to being vigilant of some hallmark symptoms of pertinent mental disorders like clinical depression and suicide, conducted by Yuma Narah (she/her), Psychologist, PhD scholar and Jt Sec.

IPR & literature, AAPPA. Transgender Activist Bips also shared her story and reminded the young minds to keep education as their priority and advised them on how academic achievement can only help them become independent and self-reliant in the days to come.

The founder of the ‘AP Queer Station’ Sawang Wangchha advised the participants to keep the spirit of the group alive by attending every event that is solely organised and assembled to help them evolve and understand their rights and self-worth.

The event was a part of the Pride Month celebration that is commemorated across the globe to promote self-affirmation, dignity, equality, and increased visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people as a social group. Pride, as opposed to shame and social stigma, is the predominant outlook that supports most LGBT rights movements around the world.

