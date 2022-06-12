Arunachal

Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

June 12, 2022
Harendra Negi and Prakash Singh Rana (Photo: India Today)

Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a river, spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said in a statement.

Also Read- Army jawan missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

Despite an immediate and extensive search, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, they could not be located, he said.

The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks, he added.

A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

The families of the two soldiers, natives of Uttarakhand, are being regularly updated on the situation, the spokesperson said.

