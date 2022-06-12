Arunachal: Search operation Continues for missing soldiers in Anjaw

ITANAGAR- Intensive search operations have been ongoing for two Indian Army personnel, deployed in forward areas of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh since 28 May 2022, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Naik Prakash Singh and Lance Naik Harender Singh, deployed in a forward post, are presumed to have accidentally fallen into a river, spokesperson Lt Col Amrinder Singh Walia said in a statement.

Despite an immediate and extensive search, including aerial reconnaissance and tracker dogs being pressed into action, they could not be located, he said.

The search operations are continuing for the last two weeks, he added.

A court of inquiry to investigate the incident has been convened by the Army.

The families of the two soldiers, natives of Uttarakhand, are being regularly updated on the situation, the spokesperson said.