Arunachal: Govt Schemes meant for the villagers are reaching out to the beneficiaries: Kanggong Taku

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- While addressing to the public at Silli village community hall under Mariyang Sub-Division in Upper Siang District today, Kanggong Taku, MLA 40th Geku-Mariyang said that all the central government schemes meant for the villagers are reaching out to the needy beneficiaries of his assembly constituency in this frontier state.

Taku was addressing to the public of Silli village in a BJP party meeting cum developmental meeting being held at Silli village today wherein all the PRI leaders of Silli village led by Advocate Gong Tayeng, GPC, Gaon Burahs, party workers from the village, ZPM Mariyang Mopom, Mondal President etc.

In the meeting, Gaon Burahs and PRI leaders expressed their happiness over the Modi led central government and Khandu led state government wherein the villagers are getting all the developmental benefits meant for the public. The village GPC Gong Tayeng presented a single point memorandum for sanctioning of funds for construction of irrigation canal of about 2 KM which would benefits around 90% of the village’s population who are all agricultural dependents.

While on his part, Taku informed the villagers that Modi government in centre have completed 8 years and on this occasion all the MLAs and MPs are reaching out to all the public at booth level to take stock of the proper implementation and success of various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission and Har Ghar Nal Har Ghar Jal etc. “I am happy to know that all the schemes meant for the people are reaching out to the beneficiaries. Modi led central government and Khandu led state government are doing enough for the welfare of the public like development of road, health, education and other infrastructures”, added Taku.

Taku also assured to look into the one point memorandum submitted by villagers of Silli. He said that a proper project report will be made after the field inspection of the proposed canal sites by the concerned engineers and required funds will be sanctioned for the canal.

Meanwhile, several families from the village have joined BJP including those former PRI leaders during the today’s meeting and after their joining to the party the Silli village is said to be fully BJP supporters. Some of the villagers have stated that they joined BJP after seeing the good developmental works of both Modi and Khandu led government in both centre and state.