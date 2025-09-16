Arunachal: Training under Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan Launched in Itanagar to Boost Tribal Leadership

ITANAGAR – A four-day State Process Lab (SPL) training programme under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, spearheaded by the Department of Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs (SJETA), was inaugurated today at the State Banquet Hall, Itanagar. The programme aims to strengthen grassroots leadership and responsive governance in tribal areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a flagship initiative of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, seeks to create a cadre of 2 million change leaders across more than 1 lakh tribal villages in 550 districts nationwide.

These leaders will work to ensure citizen-centric governance, faster service delivery, stronger grievance redressal mechanisms, and participatory planning.

Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng stressed the need for master trainers to carry forward the programme’s vision to districts and blocks. “Many tribal villages in Arunachal are remote, with limited infrastructure. The effectiveness of the Abhiyan will depend on how well the training reaches these areas,” he said.

Secretary SJETA Abu Tayeng highlighted the transformative nature of the initiative, calling it a movement placing tribal communities at the center of decision-making, development, and leadership. He informed that five districts—Tirap, Longding, Namsai, East Siang, and Kra Daadi—have been selected in the first phase.

Through a cascading model, master trainers trained at the state level will further orient leaders at district, block, and village levels, who will directly engage with communities. The programme also envisions the establishment of Adi Seva Kendras to aid implementation.

Arvin Kumar, Director, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (GoI), also interacted with participants via VC, providing detailed insights into the Abhiyan’s objectives and its long-term impact.

The inaugural session was attended by government officials, tribal affairs functionaries, youth volunteers, and local leaders, marking the beginning of what officials described as a step toward participatory and accountable governance in tribal regions.