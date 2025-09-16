Sports

Arunachal: Summer Badminton Championship Concludes in Daporijo with Call for ‘No to Drugs, Yes to Badminton’

The tournament concluded with an awards ceremony where winners received trophies, certificates, and cash prizes.

DAPORIJO– The week-long Summer Badminton Championship, themed “No to Drugs, Yes to Badminton” and organized by Khelo India Centre Athletes, concluded on September 15 at the Khelo India Centre, Government Higher Secondary School, Daporijo.

The closing ceremony was graced by Tasso Gambo, Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri, as Chief Guest, and Mobia Tai, ADC Kodak, as Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Gambo highlighted the district’s growing sports infrastructure, noting that three badminton courts had been renovated with modern facilities under the DC’s Untied Fund, in addition to two existing courts, including one at Lida Village. He urged the public to utilize these facilities to foster a healthy lifestyle and combat drug abuse.

“Sports must become a way of life. Our youth have the potential to excel at the national and international level. Let’s keep Upper Subansiri drug-free by embracing the sportsman spirit,” he said.

Winners List:

  • Veteran Men’s Doubles (40+): 1st – Tania Dobin & Tasi Mra; 2nd – Taman Rai & Dr. Dujom Dulom; 3rd – Tayum Marging & Charuk Pakmin
  • U-19 Girls Doubles: 1st – Adam Doyum & Chand Kamra; 2nd – Bata Doni & Dambika Doni
  • U-19 Boys Doubles: 1st – Noha & Tagio Paying; 2nd – G. Rava & Ruge Dignium; 3rd – Social Nalo & Tajo Dulom
  • Women’s Open Doubles: 1st – Adam Doyum & Nini Baja; 2nd – Ania Leriak & Titel Maling; 3rd – Yapak Nadi & Minu Mara
  • Men’s Open Doubles: 1st – G. Rava & Tania Dobin; 2nd – Rakju Rigia & Tajum Bayor; 3rd – J. J. Dubi & M. B. Leyu

The event saw enthusiastic participation from players across categories and reinforced the district’s commitment to channeling youth energy into sports for a healthier future.

