Arunachal Para Athletics Stars Shine at Bengaluru Championship

ITANAGAR- The Paralympic Association of Arunachal (PAA) has congratulated para athletics athletes Kipa Mero and Tingong Wangpan for their achievements at the 8th Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships 2026 held in Bengaluru from May 25 to 27.

According to the Association, Ms. Kipa Mero secured a silver medal in the Women’s F-12 category, while Tingong Wangpan won a silver medal in the Men’s T-37 Sprint category during the championship.

The Association stated that the athletes’ performances brought recognition and pride to Arunachal Pradesh at the international-level sporting event and reflected the growing standards of para athletics in the State.

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The achievements were also described as an indication of the increasing participation and potential of Divyangjan athletes from Arunachal Pradesh in national and international sporting competitions.

The Arunachal Pradesh contingent was led by Techi Sonu as coach and Takam Pario as team manager, who guided and supported the athletes throughout the championship.

The Paralympic Association of Arunachal also expressed appreciation to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for its support towards para sports and athlete development in the State.

The Association extended its best wishes to all para athletes for continued success and greater achievements in future national and international competitions.