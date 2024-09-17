Arunachal: Khandu Participates in a Walkathon to mark the beginning of Swacchata Hi Seva 2024 campaign

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today participated in a walkathon organized from Dera Natung Govt College ground to the D K Convention Center near I G Park, marking the beginning of Swacchata Hi Seva 2024, a nationwide cleanliness initiative that aims to promote cleanliness and sanitation across India.

On the occasion Khandu emphasized on the significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra of three types of cleanliness – of the mind, of the body and the surrounding.

“Gandhiji had called for a clean mind, a clean body and a clean surrounding upon which this Swachchta Hi Seva campaign is based on. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, launched by PM Narendra Modi has changed the mindset of us Indians towards cleanliness. Many missions were carried on under this campaign and today we have attained 100% open defecation free state status,” he said.

While informing that the Swachhata Hi Seva, a yearly swachhata campaign, was started in the year 2017 to strengthen voluntarism and collective action in swachhata. Khandu underscored the importance of this year’s theme.

“This year the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata-Sankar Swachhata’ is all the more important as we are completing a significant milestone commemorating the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) which was launched in 2014,” he said.

He added that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has turned into a National Movement whereby a sense of responsibility has been evoked among the people and drew attention towards another important aspect of the campaign – scientific management of solid waste.

“India generates more than 10th of the world’s waste and cleaning this waste is one of the most challenging task. To this effort, the state Govt has so far set up 12 Material Recovery Facilities in the State and to make these fully operational we are providing machineries and equipment,” Khandu informed.

He appreciated the Itanagar Municipal Corporation for operationalizing the Septage Treatment Plant for scientific management of faecal sludge treatment in the Capital.

“Similarly, we are also planning to set up Liquid Waste Treatment plant in all the districts in a phased manner to ensure that there is no discharge of contaminated grey waters in the paddy fields, streams and rivers,” Khandu said.

He called upon all, especially the youths, to always remember that Swachhata Hi Seva or cleanliness should not be just one-time activity but it should be continuous effort that requires participations of each and every member of the society.

“Swachhata Hi Seva is not a mere government programme, it is a movement that empowers citizens to take ownership of their surroundings and work towards cleaner environment for us instead of only relying on the govt alone,” the Chief Minister added.

In line with the campaign’s goals, Khandu urged each individual to dedicate 100 hours a year to cleanliness activities, promoting discussions within families and villages about the importance of maintaining clean surroundings.

“As we begin the Swachhata Hi Seva movement, culminating on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, we look forward to a 14-15 day cleanliness drive to reinforce Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a clean India, a vision strongly advocated by Prime Minister Modi since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014,” he added.

The event was also joined by Home Minister Mama Natung, RD & Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, Itanagar legislator Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta and others.