Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

Around 200 participants from various quarters of society actively participated in the event.

Last Updated: September 17, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

LONGDING- The  ‘ Swachhata Hi Seva ’ fortnight  to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission, today  flagged off by Bekir Nyorak, Deputy Commissioner Longding.

In the flag off ceremony, a Swachh Marathon was organised by Department of UD & Housing and Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Longding division.  Around 200 participants from various quarters of society actively participated in the event.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The week long programme includes myriad activities which shall focus on instilling a sense of responsibility and nurturing cleanliness habits amongst the masses of Longding District.

Culmination of the week long programme is scheduled on 2nd October wherein distribution of prizes for the winners of Swacch Marathon will be organised.

The Swacch Bharat Mission was launch in 2014 and ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ has been organised every year in order to honour the father of the nation who cherished the idea of clean, green and developed India.

Also Read- Swachhta Hi Seva fortnight launched in Tawang

Administering the Swachhta Pledge, DC Longding emphasised on importance of cleanliness, hygiene and fitness. He expressed “Cleanliness and hygiene should be part of regular routine of every household to stay fit and healthy, observation of such events are important but we must not miss out the actual message of such events; which is to nurture habit of cleanliness by every Indian”.

The flagging off ceremony was attended by ADC Longding, Mirpe Tato APCS, HODs & officials, Market welfare associations, Longding District Student Union, Assam Rifles, Elders, Womens Group, SHGs, Youths and students, members of Political Parties.

Tags
Last Updated: September 17, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Buckwheat Field Day held in Gyangkhar village Tawang

Arunachal: Buckwheat Field Day held in Gyangkhar village Tawang

Arunachal: Swacchata hi Seva Campaign flagged at Tezu

Arunachal: Swacchata hi Seva Campaign flagged at Tezu

Arunachal: Hindi Saptah Samaroh begins in DPGC, Kamki

Arunachal: Hindi Saptah Samaroh begins in DPGC, Kamki

Arunachal: East Kameng Launches Swacchata Hi Seva Programme with Mass Cleanliness Drive

Arunachal: East Kameng Launches Swacchata Hi Seva Programme with Mass Cleanliness Drive

Arunachal: Education Minister seeks co-operation of all the stakeholders for transforming Education scenario of state

Arunachal: Education Minister seeks co-operation of all the stakeholders for transforming Education scenario of state

Arunachal: 1018 cases disposed off during 3rd National Lok Adalat

Arunachal: 1018 cases disposed off during 3rd National Lok Adalat

Arunachal: Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

Arunachal: Man killed, grandchild injured as train hits car in East Siang

Arunachal: DC, East Kameng Inaugurates Millet and Pulses Museum in KVK, Pampoli

Arunachal: DC, East Kameng Inaugurates Millet and Pulses Museum in KVK, Pampoli

Workshop held on 'Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh'

Workshop held on ‘Juvenile delinquency in Arunachal Pradesh’

Arunachal: Farmers skill upgraded at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro

Arunachal: Farmers skill upgraded at Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button