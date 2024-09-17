Arunachal: ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight kicks start at Longding

LONGDING- The ‘ Swachhata Hi Seva ’ fortnight to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission, today flagged off by Bekir Nyorak, Deputy Commissioner Longding.

In the flag off ceremony, a Swachh Marathon was organised by Department of UD & Housing and Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Longding division. Around 200 participants from various quarters of society actively participated in the event.

The week long programme includes myriad activities which shall focus on instilling a sense of responsibility and nurturing cleanliness habits amongst the masses of Longding District.

Culmination of the week long programme is scheduled on 2nd October wherein distribution of prizes for the winners of Swacch Marathon will be organised.

The Swacch Bharat Mission was launch in 2014 and ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ has been organised every year in order to honour the father of the nation who cherished the idea of clean, green and developed India.

Administering the Swachhta Pledge, DC Longding emphasised on importance of cleanliness, hygiene and fitness. He expressed “Cleanliness and hygiene should be part of regular routine of every household to stay fit and healthy, observation of such events are important but we must not miss out the actual message of such events; which is to nurture habit of cleanliness by every Indian”.

The flagging off ceremony was attended by ADC Longding, Mirpe Tato APCS, HODs & officials, Market welfare associations, Longding District Student Union, Assam Rifles, Elders, Womens Group, SHGs, Youths and students, members of Political Parties.