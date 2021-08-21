Itanagar: Join hands to make state capital garbage-free, IMC Mayor urges people

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Mayor IMC-Tame Phassang urged the denizens of the capital region to join hands to make state capital garbage-free capital by 2022 next.

Participating in the mass cleanliness drive at Ward No.17 being organized to commemorate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotshav’, Mayor said ‘awareness on clean, green environment and cleanliness drive will be a regular activity of the IMC but denizens also have to take the responsibility for solving the garbage issue. “Capital is the face of the state, it reflects the whole picture of our state’, he added.

‘Depending only on IMC and Department will not help, but we all have to take the equal responsibility like keeping our surrounding clean, refraining from throwing garbage in nearby streams or highways. Phassang further appealed to denizens not to throw garbage in open areas. Keep it in a particular place with proper packaging so that IMC truck will collect it, if not you can inform your local IMC members for assistance so that to ensure clearance of garbage by the next morning, he stated.

Further, Mayor also informed that 40 news garbage career vehicles will be introduced in the IMC and state government has also assured to provide 200 ground staff for the IMC.

While responding to the query of reporters, Mayor also informed that Master plan for the construction of drainage system from Itanagar to Banderdewa has been placed before the state government. Expressing concern on haphazard setting-up of Transformers risking human lives, Electricity pole, water supply pipelines, Telephone pole and other basic amenities, Mayor informed that it will be streamlined soon by the IMC.

Besides, Mayor, EE-IMC Tadar Tarang, BJP-ST Morcha members, denizens of Ward No.17, members from the business community participated in the cleanliness drive that held in different areas like prem Nagar, TRIHMs, Daily market, Helipad area and others.