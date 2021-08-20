Arunachal: Swarnim Vijay Mashaal reaches Tawang

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (SVM) reflecting celebrations of 50th anniversary year of India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh, arrived in Tawang district on Friday.

Tawang-based 190 Mountain Brigade Commander Brigadier VKR Jagtap, told this correspondent, all preparations are over for three-day journey the SVM in the district along Indo-China border.

The SVM was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from eternal flame of National War Memorial in New Delhi on 16.12.20. On 16.12.71, the then chief of Pakistani forces General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi along with 93,000 troops had surrendered to joint Indian Army and Mukti Bahini forces after 13-day war for which East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

The SVM was received at Sella Pass by cultural troupes; cyclists of Tawang Cycling Club led it up to Jung Bridge from where motorcyclists took over till Tawang Monastery where those brought the SVM was felicitated.

The SVM would be taken first to historic snow fed Bum La Pass, located along Indo-China line of actual control located at 15,200 feet and then to Shonga-tser Lake, located above 15,200-ft above sea level.

On war veterans, Brig Jagtap, said that India saw 1971 war and Tawang saw 1962 Chinese aggression and there are war veterans in this district. Moreover, patriotism of Tawang people is reflected during Independence Day and Republic Day, even in tiny hamlets. Thus, all war veterans would be felicitated too, he informed.

Appreciating the civilian-military bonhomie of the district reflecting staunch patriotism, unparallel in the country, Brig Jagtap expressed his confidence that the elderly people including goan buras would pitch in support for the success of the event.