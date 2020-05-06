Arunachal: 4900 migrants laborers left state capital

Itanagar- More than 4900 migrants laborers/workers and others left state capital within last four days after the lockdown 3 given some relaxation for green zones in country. Said Capital SP Tumme Amo.

Amo inform that more than four thousand nine hundred migrants workers and laborers and others has left the capital complex in last four days which began from May 3 on the last day fo the nationwide lockdown 2. After the relaxation given by Assam government thousands of workers who were in the capital complex and adjoining areas has left to their respective home town of which mostly were from Assam.

Most of them were facilitate by the capital complex administration and papum pare district administration in consultation with its counterpart in Assam who were allowed to go upto both check gate at Hollongi and Banderdewa respectively in day time till 6 PM. The administration in first instances has arranges several APST buses to ferry them from Itanagar, Naharlagun, Yupia to both checkgates as per their conventions and handed over to the officers/officials and police stationed on other side of the boundary. Amo informed.

Several migrants labourers and workers either were living in the various relief camps and other stations in the capital and rural parts of the district. He said.

Almost all the migrants workers were working in various firms and private works like construction of private residential and commercial building, roads and bridges, agriculture and horticulture works etc. all of them have a reason to say for their movement today.

Sourced informed that people have moved out from capital complex by foot also. SP added.