Arunachal: Governor reviews progress of Miao-Vijoynagar Road

Itanagar- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) reviewed the progress of strategic Miao-Vijoynagar Road at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 7th May 2020. Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Honchun Ngandam, Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mosang, who is also the local MLA of Mioa-Vijoynagar and RWD Chief Engineer Er. Doli Nyodu, while maintaining social distancing attended the meeting,.

The Governor appreciated the engineers of RWD and the people involved in the MV Road construction for the significant progress of the vital project, which he said will go a long way in ensuring territorial integrity and national security. The road, once connected will bring development and prosperity in this remote area of State and at the same time, it will help in protection and preservation of the treasured flora and fauna of Namdapha National Park.

The Governor, who has been following the project and for the revival of the road project, said that with completion of the road project, the tourism potential, such as eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, adventure tourism, environmental tourism and cultural tourism etc. of the area will be harnessed to its full potential. Such activities will not only boost the economy of the State but also bring prosperity to local communities. He urged the people involved in the project to go extra mile for its early completion.

Earlier, RWD Minister Ngandam, UD Minister Kamlung Mosang and RWD Chief Engineer Er. Doli Nyodu apprised the Governor about the progress of the road project. They also shared the details regarding the steps taken for making it an all-weather road.