Itanagar: IMC decided to pick garbage also on holidays

April 25, 2022
ITANAGAR-  In an endeavour to keep the city clean,  Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) has resolved to clear/pick garbage on all holidays also, informed Mayor –IMC Tame Phassang.

Speaking to the media, Mayor asserted that, on its 9th Business Meeting held at IMC Office today, the team has decided to pick/clean garbage on holidays (Including Sunday). As of now, Garbage is one of the major challenges for the city, so we have unanimously resolved to start working on off days also, stated Mayor.

‘State government has already allocated Rs 6 crore in principal as Grant-in-Aid to the IMC, with this fund IMC will strengthen its manpower by recruiting ministerial staff and buying other required equipment.  Moreover, modern vehicles   (Compactors) and Sweeping Machine to be used along the National Highways as well as vehicles to clear water logging in monsoon have been already bought by the IMC, stated Mayor Tame Phassang.

Further, he also informed that all the unused land under IMC jurisdiction of the government will be converted as parking places or other revenue-earning establishments. Phassang also added that Public toilets will be re-introduced and will be outsourced to unemployed youths.

Meanwhile, Mayor also disclosed that Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs has approved Rs.293 Crore funds for the construction of the Integrated Drainage System in the IMC Jurisdiction.

