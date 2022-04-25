National

Chowna Mein and Ashwini Vaishnaw discuss railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Mein Have requested the Union Minister to start the Murkongselek to Pasighat new Broad Gauge Line project in Arunachal Pradesh at the earliest.

April 25, 2022
NEW DELHI-   Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein have called on to Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw at his Rail Bhawan Office in New Delhi today to discuss about the railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein Have requested the Union Minister to start the Murkongselek to Pasighat new Broad Gauge Line project in Arunachal Pradesh at the earliest. He apprised the Union Minister that land acquisition for the Murkongselek to Pasighat Railway line will be resolved soon.

Pressing for the project to commence early, he said that the strategic line of Pasighat-Tezu-Rupai of 217 kms will revolutionize the communication network in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and will also facilitate movement of defence forces to the border areas.

He had also requested the Union Minister to commence Rupai to Parshuramkund railway line simultaneously saying that the stretch of 90 km out of 217 km of Pasighat-Tezu-Parshuramkund-Rupai will be much easier as this section falls in the plain area.

Moreover, there is railway line upto Rupai and a Holi pilgrimage site at Parshuramkund in Lohit District is visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year. The railway-project once completed will enhance tourists’ inflow to the holy place besides facilitating the pilgrims’ journey, he added. He further apprised that the Final Location Survey of Rupai to Parshuramkund railway line has already been completed.

The Union Minister has assured to personally take up the matter for No Objection Certificate for the railway projects in Arunachal Pradesh with the Defence Ministry.

April 25, 2022
