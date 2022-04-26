Itanagar: Indian Youth Congress launches ‘Young India Ki Bol’

ITANAGAR- National Flagship Programme by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) “YOUNG INDIA KI BOL” was launched today at APCC office Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar under State President Tarh Johny. The National Flagship Program was officially launched by spokesperson, Indian Youth Congress, and Programme In-charge of North East Gaurav Jain.

Speaking to Media, Gaurav Jain said the launching of programme “YOUNG INDIA KI BOL” is lay a platform for the young minds and young leader to inspire other youths in vocaling out the democratic rights and ill governance of government. The programe is a speech competition which is to be hosted at Assembly, District, State and National Level. The last date of submitting nomination is 31st May’2022 which registration can be done online. The best speaker are to be selected and awarded in all level and those willing can be appointed the spokesperson of Youth Congress at various label.

Tarh Johny, President, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) appealed and invited all youths of state from various organization, NGOs and civil society to participate and vocal out the democratic right of the individual. He said “No Government can suppress the democratic wish of the people. Youth of today needs a good platform to express the policy of false government. And hence, YOUNG INDIA KI BOL is the right platform to participate from grassroot to National Level.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Vice-President I/C Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress Rajen Nani and APCC, Secretary I/C APYC Jose Nabam Tana were also present in the programe.