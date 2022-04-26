Itanagar

Itanagar: Indian Youth Congress launches ‘Young India Ki Bol’

“YOUNG INDIA KI BOL” is lay a platform for the young minds and young leader to inspire other youths in vocaling out the democratic rights and ill governance of government.

April 26, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Indian Youth Congress launches 'Young India Ki Bol'
ITANAGAR- National Flagship Programme by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) “YOUNG INDIA KI BOL” was launched today at APCC office Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan,  Itanagar under State President Tarh Johny. The National Flagship Program was officially launched by spokesperson, Indian Youth Congress, and Programme In-charge of North East Gaurav Jain.
Speaking to Media,  Gaurav Jain said the launching of programme “YOUNG INDIA KI BOL” is lay a platform for the young minds and young leader to inspire other youths in vocaling out the democratic rights and ill governance of government. The programe is a speech competition which is to be hosted at Assembly, District, State and National Level. The last date of submitting nomination is 31st May’2022 which registration can be done online. The best speaker are to be selected and awarded in all level and those willing can be appointed the spokesperson of Youth Congress at various label.
Tarh Johny, President, Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) appealed and invited all youths of state from various organization, NGOs and civil society to participate and vocal out the democratic right of the individual. He said “No Government can suppress the democratic wish of the people. Youth of today needs a good platform to express the policy of false government. And hence, YOUNG INDIA KI BOL is the right platform to participate from grassroot to National Level.
Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Vice-President I/C Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress Rajen Nani and APCC, Secretary I/C APYC  Jose Nabam Tana were also present in the programe.

Tags
April 26, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: Botany Dept of DNGC visit Mushroom Development Centre

Itanagar: Botany Dept of DNGC visit Mushroom Development Centre

April 8, 2022
Itanagar: RGU interns staged one-act play on sexual harassment at workplace and domestic violence

Itanagar: RGU interns stages one-act play on sexual harassment at workplace and domestic violence

April 8, 2022
Arunachal: Gov, Dy CM discuss Miao- Vijoynagar Road projects

Arunachal: Gov, Dy CM discuss Miao-Vijoynagar Road projects

April 8, 2022
Itanagar: APLS observed 20th Death Anniversary of Lummer Dai

Itanagar: APLS observed 20th Death Anniversary of Lummer Dai

April 5, 2022
Arunachal CM calls upon youth to join hands in fight against drugs

Arunachal CM calls upon youth to join hands in fight against drugs

April 5, 2022
Arunachal- AUSP celebrates Utkal Diwas in Itanagar

Arunachal- AUSP celebrates Utkal Diwas in Itanagar

April 3, 2022
Arunachal: Him International School Congratulates students for Excellent Results in APSBE Exams

Arunachal: Him International School Congratulates students for Excellent Results in APSBE Exams

April 1, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor Clarifies on 'IMC Hindi Capital of NE' banner

Itanagar: IMC Mayor Clarifies on ‘IMC Hindi Capital of NE’ banner

March 31, 2022
Itanagar: Arunachal Governor interacts with the designated Airport Security personnel

Itanagar: Arunachal Governor interacts with the designated Airport Security personnel

March 26, 2022
Itanagar: Dera Natung Government College organises alfresco theater

Itanagar: Dera Natung Government College organises alfresco theater

March 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button