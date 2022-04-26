Arunachal: weavers, sericulture farmers visit silk weaving centre in Assam

ITANAGAR- A group of local weavers and sericulture farmers from Arunachal Pradesh, led by the Mrs Neelam Mishra, wife of Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra, visited the Silk Weaving Center of Indian Weavers Alliance Inc. in Batiyapara Village, Assam on 26th April 2022.

The inmates of the Silk Weaving Centre shared their organisational set up, indigenous methods of spinning of Eri Silk, demonstrated processing of Eri and Muga Silk, Yarn processing from Cocoons to fabric and natural dyeing methods.

Mrs Neelam Mishra emphasised that in the same way as adopted by the Batiyapara weavers, the local weavers of Arunachal Pradesh villages must get together as self-help group (SHG) and promote for their financial empowerment. She suggested that local women must join hands, form societies, produce local handloom products and do their viable marketing.

Mrs Neelam Mishra said that such concerted effort will hone their specialization, provide assured self-employment for the individual weavers in the groups and ensure better earning. She advised the weavers to adopt the latest technologies for making their products commercially more attractive and affordable.

Mrs Neelam Mishra stressed on quality control, maximum use of natural fibres and natural colours. She also suggested inculcation of new concepts to attract the global market.

She advised the participants to make maximum use of their experience from the visit. She also requested the Indian Weavers Alliance Inc. to help and provide assistance to the Arunachali weavers, which the officials readily agreed.

The two-day exposure tour for weavers and sericulture farmers was organised by the Department of Textile and Handicrafts. The officials’ team was led by the Director Sericulture Ms Barnali Sur and OSD Ms Kari Lombi.