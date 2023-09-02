Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill, 2023 to be place by Congress MLA Ninong Ering

ITANAGAR- The Congress MLA Ninong Ering is going to place a private member’s Bill- Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill 2023 on the second day of the monsoon session of the 7th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh will begin on September.

The purpose of this bill to amend the existing electoral laws in Arunachal Pradesh to allow only candidates having one spouse to contest elections and hold public office within the state.

This bill aims to promote monogamy, strengthen family values, and ensure transparency and accountability in the political sphere. By limiting the eligibility to individuals with one spouse, we aim to uphold the principles of integrity and commitment to a single marital relationship.

The bill has the several sections which are as follows-

Section 1: Amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Representation of the People Act, 1951

The Arunachal Pradesh Representation of the People Act, 1951 is hereby amended as follows:

Insert a new subsection (4A) in Section 4 of the Act, which shall read as follows:

“(4A) Notwithstanding anything contained in this section or any other provision of this Act, only candidates having one spouse shall be eligible to contest elections for the State Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Section 2: Amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997

The Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Act, 1997 is hereby amended as follows:

Insert a new subsection (3A) in Section 11 of the Act, which shall read as follows:

“(3A) Notwithstanding anything contained in this section or any other provision of this Act, only candidates having one spouse shall be eligible to contest elections for the Panchayats and other local bodies in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Section 3: Amendment to the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007

The Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007 is hereby amended as follows:

Insert a new subsection (4A) in Section 26 of the Act, which shall read as follows:

“(4A) Notwithstanding anything contained in this section or any other provision of this Act, only candidates having one spouse shall be eligible to contest elections for the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and other urban local bodies in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Section 4: Implementing Authorities

The Election Commission of Arunachal Pradesh shall take the necessary steps to implement the provisions of this Act and ensure their effective enforcement.

Section 5: Commencement

This Act shall come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Section 6: Repeal and Savings

Any provisions of existing laws that are inconsistent with the provisions of this Act shall be deemed to be repealed or amended accordingly.

All acts or actions taken or proceedings conducted under the previous provisions shall be deemed valid and continue as if they were performed under the provisions of this Act.

Section 7: Severability

If any provision of this Act is held to be invalid, it shall not affect the other provisions of the Act, which shall continue to be in force to the fullest extent possible.

Section 8: Interpretation

In this Act, “one spouse” refers to an individual who is legally married and has only one spouse.

All other terms used in this Act shall have the meanings assigned to them in the respective Acts being amended.

Section 9: Short Title

This Act may be cited as the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Act, 2023.