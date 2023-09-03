Arunachal: MoS Dr Subhash Sarkar Visits Pasighat
He while highlighted on the Lok Sabha Pravas Yatra said that the mission is for more than 400 lok sabha seats in 2024 election and urged all the karyakartas to ensure victory of party candidates
Union Minister of State also visited Ruksin-Rani and Mebo Assembly Constituency and interacted with the party karyakartas. He motivated party karyakartas and urged to strengthen the party at the grass root level.
Dr. Subhas Sarkar while highlighted the developmental programmer initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during nine years in the country appreciated Pema Khandu Led BJP Govt. in the state for all round development in the state.
