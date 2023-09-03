Arunachal: MoS Dr Subhash Sarkar Visits Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Union MoS for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar who is on a two-day visit to East Siang District today held a review meeting with HoDs of various departments on the implementation of Prime Minister Flagship schemes and the major achievements made by the respective departments ranging from social sectors like Education, Health, Rural Development, Skill development, women and child development, agri and allied sectors and various development sectors in general.

The Union MoS today also met and interacted with the beneficiaries of various Central Government schemes like ANBKY,PM-KISAN/PMSKY,SMAM, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY Gramin), progressive farmers of East Siang and took the feedbacks .

The meeting was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, MLAs, Ninong Ering, Kaling Moyong, ZPC Olen Rome, Dy. Commissioner, Tayi Taggu, Supt of Police, Sumit Kumar Jha, HoDS of all Departments among others.

Sarkar also stressed on capacity building of teachers for imparting quality education. The need for public participation and ownership of Govt assets was also pointed out by the Minister.

Earlier, Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao drew the attention of the Union MoS for expediting the construction works of Jawahar Navodya Vidyala, Pasighat, setting up of SBI Regional office at Pasighat in the eastern and western zone to cater solely to the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Gao also requested Sarkar to tie up with the Minister MoHUA, GoI to give priority to the proposal for selection of Gumin Nagar under the” Incubation of 8 New Cities” project.

Later in the evening Sarkar interacted with the media and spoke about his objective to visit the district and shared about various infrastructures developments under Central government. He also spoke about Solung festival celebration of Adi community which is under celebration at the moment as he attended Solung festival celebration also.

Union Minister of State also visited Ruksin-Rani and Mebo Assembly Constituency and interacted with the party karyakartas. He motivated party karyakartas and urged to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

Dr. Subhas Sarkar while highlighted the developmental programmer initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during nine years in the country appreciated Pema Khandu Led BJP Govt. in the state for all round development in the state.

He while highlighted on the Lok Sabha Pravas Yatra said that the mission is for more than 400 lok sabha seats in 2024 election and urged all the karyakartas to ensure victory of party candidates and urged dedicatedly work for the society and aware on the various programme of the state and central govt at the grass root level to avail the benefits.