Itanagar

Arunachal: Training Programme on Meta Small Business Academy Certification held at Himalayan University

Last Updated: December 7, 2023
ITANAGAR-   A One Day Training Programme on Meta Small Business Academy Certification was held at Himalayan University on 6th December, 2023. The programme was organized by Impulse NGO Network, Shillong, Meghalaya, Itanagar Branch Office in collaboration with the Himalayan University, Itanagar.

Re-known social activist, Advocate Sunil Mow and Founder, Athu Popu Social Foundation & Board Member, Impulse NGO Network, who joined the programme online, highlighted about the objectives and scope of support services which Impulse NGO Network provides to various sections of the society.

Mow stated that effective use of social media handles such as Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram and reel making to promote and expand entrepreneurship in small business to help support livelihoods.

Mow maintained that technical know-how and skills to use these technologies and tools can become a game changer in entrepreneurship in today’s tech driven world.

Advocates Tado Siga, Tenzing Choten, Mr. Handi Miso, Wuthu Linggi highlighted the effective use of these social media handles for entrepreneurship on Facebook, Instagram and Reel Making and Whatsapp Business Apps respectively.

An online test was conducted on the basic knowledge of these social media handles after which Certification from Meta Small Business Academy were issued to the participants.

A total number of 210 students, faculty members and administrative staff participated in the programme.

