Arunachal: English tabloid Ap Direct Weekly launched at Ziro

ZIRO- A weekly English tabloid titled Ap Direct Weekly was launched during the 6th Foundation Day celebration of Diibo Gaon Bura-Buri Association at Dobi Kutu here yesterday.

The tabloid was formally launched by local MLA and Minister Agriculture and Allied Tage Taki in presence of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, Diibo ZPM’s Bamin Gumbo, Koj Yana and denizens of Diibo village.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Taki applauded the yeomen contribution of young and enterprising newspaper editor turned gaon-bura Yachang Tacho, who had earlier published a weekly newspaper ‘The Subansiri’ and now devoted to the cause of gaon buras-buris of the District.

The work of Yachang Tacho in devising a short-term English education course for the illiterate gaon buras-buris which even attracted national media attention is indeed worth appreciating and I urge other like-minded citizens of Ziro Plateau to come forward and devise similar innovative and practical initiatives for the betterment of Ziro Plateau and its people, said Taki.

Informing that the District Administration had provided the essential reading and writing materials to gaon bura-buri school the previous year, DC Bamin Nime said he was moved by the enthusiasm and positive spirit of the elderly red coated village custodians who wanted to read and write defying their age barriers.

Similarly, I am also willing to be an annual subscriber of the weekly tabloid launched today or any other positive activity happening for the betterment of Ziro Plateau and its people, the DC said.

The AP Direct Weekly tabloid is printed and published by the AP Direct India in collaboration with the Subansiri unit.

Owned by Tage Laling with Dani Taling as chief editor and Tage Tajung as executive editor, the tabloid will initially print 100 copies per week and increase its production based on market demands of the readers.