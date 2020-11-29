Itanagar: Mama Natung inspects Ganga Lake

ITANAGAR: Minister for Forest & Environment etc Mama Natung today inspected the Gyakar Sinyik, well known as Ganga Lake to take stoke of present status and first hand information of the Lake and its infrastructures.

Minister was accompanied by Principal Secretary and Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) RK Singh, PCCF(Wild Life) G Kumar, and other official of Forest & Environment Department and others.

“Forest & Environment Department has taken over the charge of Gyakar Sinyik Lake to rejuvenate its whole infrastructures. Earlier, it was under Itanagar Wild Life Sanctuary, then Department of Tourism took it from the Forest Department , so now again the parent department has taken over the charge informed Minister .

” we will call meeting with all the official of the department to bring an absolute measures to rejuvenate the lake”, said Minister.

Stating that ‘This Lake has many mythological history behind it and the older people still remember about its importance with traditional and spiritual importance but now it is in dilapidated condition and need repairing and maintenance.

When asked about, encroachment issues in the Lake, Minister said that PCCF and District Administration will soon conduct joint meeting to identify the actual areas and land encroachments, and accordingly action will be taken.

Natung further appeal all section of society to help and support the administration and department to maintain the public property.