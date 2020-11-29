Arunachal: AAPSU condemns BJP for issuing ticket to no-indigenous

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU ) reiterated and condemned it in the strongest terms to the State BJP for issuing tickets for Zila Parishad to non-indigenous names for ensuing Panchayat election 2020.

The AAPSU has been apprising the Government of this matter since long for inclusion of non-indigenous in the electoral politics in local bodies and also deletion of voting rights of refugees in the Arunachal Pradesh.

The State government given deaf ears to the consistent representation of the Union in the larger interest of the indigenous people. To worsen the situation it is uncalled that the ruling BJP government is playing with the sentiments of the people by issuing party ticket to non-indigenous person which is bleach to the rights of the indigenous people in the State.

The AAPSU has appeal all political parties of the State not to issue any Party ticket to non-APST in the State. The Union demand for immediate withdrawal of BJP party tickets to the two non-indigenous ZPM candidates in Changlang District.

The Union is serving Two-days ultimatum for withdrawal BJP party ticket; if such demand is not met it shall carry out rigorous democratic movement across the State; with first phase in all concern districts and Second phase in the entire State.

The AAPSU is directing all District Students’ Union and other branch students’ organisation to gear up and prepare for democratic movement across the district.

The AAPSU recalling vision of the architect of local self-government in Arunachal Pradesh Daying Ering and his recommendations of 1965 of local self-governance or conversion of the village council into the mainstream of Indian Political system. There is great need to uphold his dream and spirit in which the Panchayat system came into being. But we are walking against his vision.

The 83rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2000 had been remarkable for Arunachal Pradesh; as the Act passed by the Parliament of India and which came with retrospective effect from the April 24, 1993, contained that nothing in Article 243D relating to reservation of seats for scheduled caste shall apply to the State of Arunachal Pradesh as it is cent per-cent tribal State.

Thus, subsequently, the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Bill, 1997 was duly passed by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly received the assent of the President of India on 13 April 2001(Act no.5 of 2001).

The temporary settlers and refugee in the State has been settled with specific previledge, with no equal sharing of rights with indigenous people.

Moreover, even the Arunachal Pradesh Land Settlement Act, 2000 describe; residents mean an indigenous person ordinarily residing in a village or area; Therefore, there is no space for the participation of non-indigenous in local body elections.