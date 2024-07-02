ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: BJYM protest out side Congress Office against Rahul Gandhi’s Hindu remark

Techi Necha party spokesperson, said that Rahul’s melodrama in the floor of the parliament is surprising, unruly and unethical.

Last Updated: July 2, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: BJYM protest out side Congress Office against Rahul Gandhi's Hindu remark

ITANAGAR- Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha ( BJYM ), Aunachal Pradesh organized a protest outside the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhawan, Itanagar today against Rahul Gandhi Leader of Opposition, on derogatory remark in Parliament against the Hindus.

In his maiden speech on Monday as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi triggered a row with his now-expunged remarks on Hinduism during which he attacked the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

His remarks drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with BJP heavyweights like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh taking umbrage to Gandhi’s remarks.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the Lower House, Retemso Manyu, State President Yuva Morcha strongly condemned on the speech of Rahul Gandhi. He said that Rahul Gandhi should apologize to the people of the country for both insulting Hindus and making untrue statements in the House.

Mizoram: Three member of a family feared dead due to landslide in Aizawl

Techi Necha party spokesperson, said that Rahul’s melodrama in the floor of the parliament is surprising, unruly and unethical.

Other party leaders including Dolang Tako Media In-Charge, Nima Sange Co-Convener Media Department also strongly condemned the remarks of Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament.

Tags
Last Updated: July 2, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ninong Ering sworn-in as Pro tem Speaker

Arunachal: Ninong Ering sworn-in as Pro tem Speaker

Pema Khandu signs first file after swearing-in, release Rs 100 Cr under CMSSS

Pema Khandu signs first file after swearing-in, release Rs 100 Cr under CMSSS

Arunachal Pradesh cm Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal Pradesh cm Pema Khandu swearing-in ceremony- LIVE UPDATE

Arunachal: Workshop on 'G-20 Delhi Declaration : A Feasibility Assessment' held at RGU

Arunachal: Workshop on ‘G-20 Delhi Declaration : A Feasibility Assessment’ held at RGU

Arunachal : Himalayan University observed World Environment Day

Arunachal : Himalayan University observed World Environment Day

Arunachal: HU organises Prgm on “Exploring New Academic Techniques: Research and Publication through AI Tools.”

Arunachal: HU organises Prgm on “Exploring New Academic Techniques: Research and Publication through AI Tools.”

Arunachal: SDE Department mourns demise of AD Bullo Apa

Arunachal: SDE Department mourns demise of AD Bullo Apa

Arunachal: Farewell Program for B-Tech Final Year Students held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Farewell Program for B-Tech Final Year Students held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Himalayan University Students conduct social work at Jollang

Arunachal: Himalayan University Students conduct social work at Jollang

Arunachal: Over 80 volunteers remove 3.5 metric tonnes of garbage from the Yagamso river

Arunachal: Over 80 volunteers remove 3.5 metric tonnes of garbage from the Yagamso river

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button