Itanagar

Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor

November 21, 2021
Arunachal: Eastern Army Commander calls on the Governor
  • The Army Commander briefed the Governor on the overall scenario of Army presence in the State. He assured the Governor of Army’s best efforts for the defence, welfare and wellbeing of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

ITANAGAR-   The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Army Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 21st November 2021. They discussed regarding the defence of our Borders and Civil-Army liaison for better cooperation and harmonised actions in the Frontier State.

The Governor complimented the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Army Command for maintaining the territorial integrity of the Nation, particularly in the Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor also thanked the Army Commander for arranging his visits and interaction with the troops in the forward areas.

The Governor emphasised that our Army Units along with their prime responsibility of guarding the frontiers, should also adopt villages and schools and conduct medical camps in their area of responsibility. Such initiatives by the Army will help in checking the migration of the indigenous population from border areas. This initiative, at the same time will strengthen the goodwill for the troops amongst the local population.

The Governor also shared his commitment for the recruitment of the youths of Arunachal Pradesh in the Indian Army. He said that the recruitment of our youth in the Army will have multifaceted advantages. Our youths with an inherent son of the soil instinct to defend every inch of our land are tough, know the terrain of the Border Areas like the back of their palm and are well adapted to the topography.

The Governor also shared his observations during his visit to militancy affected districts of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh with the Army Commander. He suggested for a cautious approach in dealing with local populations in the insurgency affected areas.

The Army Commander briefed the Governor on the overall scenario of Army presence in the State. He assured the Governor of Army’s best efforts for the defence, welfare and wellbeing of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

November 21, 2021
