Arunachal: Governor celebrates Deepawali with soldiers at LAC in Anjaw

ANJAW- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) celebrated the Deepawali festival with the soldiers of Indian Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police at Walong, in Anjaw District on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on 4th November 2021.

Addressing the armed force personnel at the frontier location, the Governor, who was posted in the Western Sector in the 1962 War, complimented the troops for their devotion to duty and patriotism and for their grit and élan. He said that it is because of the brave soldiers standing on the Borders, that the security of our daughters is guaranteed, the honour of our sisters is upheld, ‘Sindoor’ of the wives are protected, and the safety of the lads in the lap of their mother is assured. ‘I salute your spirit of sacrifice and nationalism’, the Governor said.

The Governor said that the present national leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji so very highly appreciates the importance of the armed forces. Hon’ble Modi ji is taking all necessary steps to equip the Indian Armed Forces with latest arms and equipment and is all determined to make India self-sufficient in the defence sector. He said that the Indian Armed Forces are one of the best in the world.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 Sino-India War, the Governor said that those brave soldiers had “sacrificed their today for our tomorrow”.

Delighted to be with the soldiers on the festive occasion of Deepawali, the Governor as a token of his love for troops made a contribution for a ‘Bara Khana’ for the Brigade Troops at Walong. He also attended a High Tea with the soldiers at Walong Garrison on the occasion.

Earlier, arriving at Walong, the Governor laid floral tribute at the Walong War Memorial. Brig. Sanjive Sokinda, Sena Medal, the Brigade Commander of 82 Mountain Brigade briefed the Governor about the Walong Battle of 1962 and apprised about the troops logistic and operational preparedness.