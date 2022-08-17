Itanagar

Arunachal: 2-day all India meet in Itanagar on ‘maximum governance, minimum government’

A film on PM Awarded initiatives 2021 in the northeast region, made by DAR and PG will be screened at the conference.

August 17, 2022
0 1 minute read
Centre’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) will be a game changer for agriculture sector, says Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- A two-day conference would begin in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar on Thursday to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms with the policy objective of “maximum governance, minimum government”, officials said on Wednesday.

Over 300 delegates Pan-India are expected to participate in the semi-virtual mode conference which is dedicated to the Northeastern and Eastern states.

During the two-day event, presentations will be made in five different sessions — reforms in governance, public grievance redressal, e-office and good governance practices in Northeastern states, district good governance index and good governance practices.

At the conference, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at the district level, excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of information-communication-technology management, would also be highlighted.

Related Articles

Union Minister of State PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, would inaugurate this first of its kind event.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR and PG) will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for conducting mid-career building programmes in governance for 500 officers of Arunachal Pradesh’s Administrative Services over the next five years.

A film on PM Awarded initiatives 2021 in the northeast region, made by DAR and PG will be screened at the conference.

Tags
August 17, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: CM stressed on the need to create mass awareness about cancer

Arunachal: CM stressed on the need to create mass awareness about cancer

August 2, 2022
Arunachal: Governor launches the autobiography of State Election Commissioner

Arunachal: Governor launches the autobiography of State Election Commissioner

August 2, 2022
Arunachal: Director IPR Dasher Teshi retires on superannuation

Arunachal: Director IPR Dasher Teshi retires on superannuation

August 1, 2022
Itanagar: JVYWA's office inaugurated at Jollang

Itanagar: JVYWA’s office inaugurated at Jollang

August 1, 2022
Itanagar: Mayor inspects under-construction IMC office Building

Itanagar: Mayor inspects under-construction IMC office Building

July 30, 2022
Itanagar: Awareness program on Women Helpline-181 held at Ganga Village

Itanagar: Awareness program on Women Helpline-181 held at Ganga Village

July 30, 2022
Arunachal Govt signs a tripartite MoU with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation for large-scale school education transformation

Arunachal Govt signs a tripartite MoU with NITI Aayog and Reach to Teach Foundation for large-scale school education transformation

July 30, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presented Citations to ITBP Officers

Arunachal: Governor presented Citations to ITBP Officers

July 28, 2022
Itanagar: Students of HIM International School achieve excellent results in the class X CBSE exam

Itanagar: Students of HIM International School achieve excellent results in the class X CBSE exam

July 27, 2022
Itanagar: Ms Tenzin calls on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Ms Tenzin calls on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

July 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button