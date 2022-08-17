Arunachal: 2-day all India meet in Itanagar on ‘maximum governance, minimum government’

ITANAGAR- A two-day conference would begin in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar on Thursday to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms with the policy objective of “maximum governance, minimum government”, officials said on Wednesday.

Over 300 delegates Pan-India are expected to participate in the semi-virtual mode conference which is dedicated to the Northeastern and Eastern states.

During the two-day event, presentations will be made in five different sessions — reforms in governance, public grievance redressal, e-office and good governance practices in Northeastern states, district good governance index and good governance practices.

At the conference, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at the district level, excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of information-communication-technology management, would also be highlighted.

Union Minister of State PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Jitendra Singh along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, would inaugurate this first of its kind event.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR and PG) will enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for conducting mid-career building programmes in governance for 500 officers of Arunachal Pradesh’s Administrative Services over the next five years.

A film on PM Awarded initiatives 2021 in the northeast region, made by DAR and PG will be screened at the conference.