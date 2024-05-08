APPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply Online for Junior Specialist Posts, Check Eligibility

APPSC Recruitment 2024: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for the Junior Specialist (Allopathy) posts on its official website. A total of 103 positions are to be filled for Junior Specialist (Allopathy) posts in different disciplines under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 05, 2024.

Selection for these posts will be done based on performance of candidates in viva-voce/interview round in accordance with the Arunachal Pradesh Health Services Rules.

You can check all the details regarding the Arunachal Pradesh PSC recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, salary and other details here.

The organisation has uploaded the detailed process regarding the online application for these posts. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of application: June 05, 2024

Important Link

The detailed pdf regarding the Junior Specialist posts displaying all the crucial information including eligibility, application process, selection process and others are available on the official website. You can download the official notification through the link given below:

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Junior Specialist 2024 Download PDF

Educational Qualification:

1. Candidates should have a recognised medical qualification included in the First or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included in the Part-ll of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the condition stipulated in sub-section (3) of the Section (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

2. Post-graduate degree in concerned speciality mentioned in Section ‘A’ or Section ‘B’ or Section ‘D’ as the case may be in Schedule-Vl or equivalent of Arunachal Pradesh Health

Services Rules-2000.

3. 3 years experience in the concerned speciality after obtaining Post-graduate degree or 5 years experience after obtaining post graduate diploma.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age limit (as on June 05, 2024)

Not exceeding 40 years. Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs. 150/ (Rupees One Hundred Fifty) only for APST

candidate and Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred) only for other candidate through online mode

only. PwD candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

APPSC Salary

The selected candidates will be placed in the Matrix inLevel-11(Rs. 67,700-to 2,08,700-) as admissible under rule.

Steps to Apply for the Arunachal Pradesh PSC 2024

The direct link to access the application form with the application process is available on the official website. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.