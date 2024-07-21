Arunachal: First large scale cabbage garden of Ziro starts its sale of produce

ZIRO- Ziro, famed for tourism and being the largest producer of Kiwi fruit in the country has added another feather in its hat with a large-scale cabbage garden selling its produce from the current season.

Located at Rann jungle, 3 kms from Pinegrove towards Ziro-II circle, the 50 hectare cabbage garden, the first of its kind in the district is manned by Nani Tam, a local agriculture farmer-cum- entrepreneur.

Talking to reporters, Tam informed that the land belongs to his brother Nani Tath while he is looking after the cultivation part. Since 2022 we had been contemplating what to do with this huge track of hillock located near the highway.

I heard large scale commercial cultivation of cabbages and tomatoes are successful at similar land at Bomdila and Shergaon.

So I visited these places and learnt a fair idea on the nitty-gritty of cultivation of the crop. Moreover, the weather and climate of Ziro and Bomdila are slightly similar and so cabbage cultivation is also successful here, informed Tam.

Disclosing that his farm had so far sold 50 tons of cabbages, Tam informed his produces were picked up by wholesale traders from Ziro-Hapoli, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Banderdewa and Harmutty.

Our wholesale price of Rs 20 per kg is quite reasonable and competitive with produces from Assam because of which traders from outside also come to my farm to purchase my cabbages, informed Tam, while adding his produces were ‘purely organic’ without use of any fertilizer nor pesticides, which was an added advantage.

A nature’s gift which has also greatly helped the garden is the necessity of not watering the cabbages. ‘In the early morning, it is very foggy in this area. The fog condenses into moisture which engulfs the entire garden and so there is no need to actually water the vegetables’, Tam informed.

Urging the unemployed youth of the district to take up similar ventures, Tam said there is no dearth of self-employment opportunities for the youth provided they have the will-power, patience and hard working abilities. We should not depend everything to Govt. and we must try and make our own paths for our economic sustenance, said Tam, while adding he had obtained no any support from Govt. in his venture.

Meanwhile, District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung said where there is will, there is a way. Some farmers reach this stage working silently, making progress even without letting anyone know nor seeking Govt. assistance, the DAO said, while adding let this success story be a source of inspiration to other farmers of the state as well.

DAO Butung further informed there is no dearth of market for agricultural produce and the state is bestowed with suitable agro-climatic and fertile soil where any variety of crop can be produced thereby pushing the state to be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ as envisioned by the central and state Govts.