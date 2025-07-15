Vantara and Gujarat Forest Department Collaborate to Boost Wildlife Diversity in Banni Grasslands

KUTCH (Gujarat)- In a major step toward restoring ecological balance in one of Asia’s largest grassland ecosystems, the Gujarat Forest Department, in collaboration with Vantara—a wildlife rescue and conservation initiative led by Anant Ambani—successfully introduced 20 spotted deer into a 70-hectare protected zone in the Banni Grasslands of Kutch.

The spotted deer were translocated from Vantara’s state-of-the-art ex-situ conservation facility in Jamnagar using specially designed wildlife ambulances.

The carefully coordinated release was carried out under the direct supervision of forest officials, with technical and veterinary support provided by the Vantara team, in line with India’s established wildlife conservation protocols.

A joint habitat assessment conducted earlier by the Gujarat Forest Department and Vantara teams helped determine the ecological readiness of the area. The review focused on habitat suitability, availability of natural forage, and potential for long-term species sustainability.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Brij Kishor Gupta, Director of Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (under Vantara), said, “This project reflects a collaborative model of conservation where science, logistics, and state leadership work together to enhance biodiversity. It’s not just about translocation—it’s about restoring an entire ecosystem.”

The Banni Grasslands, spanning over 2,618 sq. km, are home to 12 species of mammals, including Indian gazelle, golden jackal, Indian wolf, Indian fox, striped hyena, and nilgai. However, the region has faced ecological challenges due to invasive species, habitat degradation, and climate pressures.

This reintroduction of the spotted deer marks a critical milestone in habitat restoration, aiming to balance predator-prey dynamics and encourage natural grassland regeneration. Vantara continues to provide long-term support through scientific monitoring, veterinary care, and community-inclusive conservation planning.

The Gujarat Forest Department remains at the helm of this mission, driving forward a vision of restoring native biodiversity while ensuring that ecological management strategies are rooted in science and local stewardship.