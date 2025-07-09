IAF Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu; Both Pilots Killed

CHURU ( Rajasthan )- A twin-seat Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed near Bhanoda village in Ratangarh Tehsil, Churu district, at approximately 1:25 PM during a routine training mission. The jet had taken off from Suratgarh Air Base, carrying two pilots.

Eyewitnesses heard a loud boom, saw flames burst from the sky, and watched the jet spiral down into an agricultural field before igniting a fire upon impact

Police and local rescue teams rushed to the scene. Authorities reported that debris was strewn across a wide area and severely mutilated human remains were later recovered, confirming fatalities . A helicopter from the IAF arrived soon after to aid recovery and secure the site

This tragic incident marks the second fatal Jaguar crash in 2025, following one in April near Jamnagar, Gujarat, and continues a series that includes three Jaguar-related incidents this year alone.

The repeated failures of the ageing British–French SEPECAT Jaguars have raised serious concerns about maintenance, structural integrity, and safety protocols

The Indian Air Force has launched a formal inquiry under the South-Western Air Command to determine the crash’s cause. The Churu site remains cordoned off as teams collect wreckage and investigate possible mechanical failure, pilot error, or environmental factors.