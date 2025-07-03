Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati

TIRUPATI (Andhra Pradesh)– A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday near the historic Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati, causing significant property damage but miraculously sparing lives.

This is the second major accident in the temple city this year, following the tragic stampede in January.

The blaze reportedly began around 3:00 AM in a shop on Sannidhi Street, near the main entrance to the temple — one of the most revered Vaishnavite shrines in southern India.

The fire is believed to have originated from an electrical short circuit in a shop dealing in brass items or iron scrap, quickly spreading to neighboring shops and temporary canopies (pandals) erected for temple activities.

Eyewitnesses described thick smoke and flames towering over the street, prompting panic among devotees residing in nearby lodges. Evacuations were carried out swiftly, aided by early alerts from local residents.

🚨 BREAKING: A significant #FireAccident broke out early this morning near the ancient #govindarajaswamy Temple in #Tirupati , causing extensive damage to two shops and adjacent canopies. Firefighters rushed in swiftly, preventing casualties and temple damage. #TirupatiFire pic.twitter.com/TFLpiGoN8y — manzaralam (@manzaralam555) July 3, 2025

Two to three fire tenders from the Tirupati Fire Department, supported by personnel from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and municipal services, were deployed.

Despite challenges due to dense smoke and inflammable materials like plywood and cardboard stored in the shops, firefighters managed to douse the flames within an hour.

Authorities confirmed that no devotees were inside the temple premises at the time. TTD officials have assured that all religious operations at the temple are continuing without disruption.

Preliminary investigations point to a short circuit as the likely cause. However, a detailed forensic probe is being conducted to ascertain the exact trigger and assess structural safety in the surrounding areas.

The incident has once again raised concerns about fire safety norms and storage practices in densely packed temple surroundings, especially during peak pilgrimage seasons.