Arunachal: Governor Inaugurates Golden Jubilee of Arunachal Legislative Assembly, Calls for Inclusive and Visionary Legislation

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), inaugurated the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly at DK Auditorium, Itanagar, marking a historic milestone in the State’s democratic journey.

Unveiling the Golden Jubilee Commemoration Plaque, the Governor officially launched a 45-day series of events celebrating 50 years of legislative excellence.

The occasion also witnessed the release of the official theme song by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the launch of a commemorative badge by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

In his keynote address, the Governor hailed the Assembly as a “temple of democracy” and a symbol of inclusive progress. He praised the contributions of past and present legislators for steering the State away from the path of insurgency and instability that affected other parts of the North East, choosing instead peace, inclusivity, and unity in diversity.

Calling for a renewed legislative focus, the Governor urged the House to prioritize land reforms, enact strong policies on solid waste management and sanitation, and promote women’s empowerment. “At the heart of good governance lies financial probity, transparency, and accountability,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the successful implementation of the e-Vidhan system, he encouraged greater integration of technology into governance to ensure citizen-centric service delivery and achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

The Governor also made a heartfelt appeal to safeguard the rights and well-being of the most vulnerable, including the differently-abled, marginalized communities, and special children, stating, “The soul of a State is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable.”

The event featured emotional and inspiring performances by students from the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, and Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor also addressed the gathering, sharing reflections on the Assembly’s journey since 1975 and their vision for its future.

The celebrations will continue over the coming weeks, honoring five decades of democratic resilience, visionary legislation, and the spirit of Arunachal Pradesh’s people.