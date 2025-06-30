Viral Video : Little Boy’s School Escape in Arunachal Pradesh Goes Viral, Showcasing Teachers’ Dedication

VIRAL VIDEO- A charming video of a little boy’s determined escape from his school in Arunachal Pradesh has captured the hearts of millions, amassing over 4 million views on Instagram. Shared by teacher Sonam Jangmu, the clip offers a humorous yet poignant glimpse into the daily challenges faced by educators nurturing kids during their early school days.

In the viral footage, a little boy, no older than four, is seen marching out of his school’s gates, his tiny school bag slung over his shoulder and tears streaming down his face. Visibly upset, the boy ignores the gentle pleas of his teacher, Sonam Jangmu, who follows him with a calm and patient demeanor. At one point, overwhelmed by his emotions, the child stages a sit-down protest on the roadside, refusing to return to class.

Undaunted, Ms. Jangmu employs a classic teacher strategy: a packet of muffins. The bribe proves effective, as the boy, still pouting, accepts the treat and reluctantly agrees to head back to school. Captioned “The struggle that every teacher has to go through,” the video has struck a chord with educators and parents alike, sparking a flood of supportive comments on Instagram.

Social media users have praised the little child’s determination and Ms. Jangmu’s patience. One commenter humorously noted, “Kudos to the baby who remembered to carry his bag during the dramatic escape!” Another highlighted the boy’s traditional attire, calling it “adorably cool.” Teachers, in particular, related to the scene, with many sharing that such emotional moments are common in nursery and kindergarten classrooms during the first weeks of school.

“This video perfectly captures the chaos and love of teaching young kids,” said Rina Taba, a preschool teacher from Naharlagun. “It’s exhausting, but these moments are what make teaching so rewarding.” Education experts also chimed in, noting that such incidents highlight the emotional intelligence required of teachers. “It’s not just about academics—it’s about building trust with children who are navigating big feelings,” said Dr. Meena Borah, an education consultant in Guwahati.

The video’s viral success comes at a time when heartwarming school-related stories are gaining traction online. In 2021, a video from Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, went viral when a young girl was filmed consoling a homesick classmate, earning praise from figures like Chief Minister Pema Khandu. While the current clip is more lighthearted, it similarly underscores the universal challenges and joys of early education.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a tribute to teachers like Sonam Jangmu, whose patience and creativity turn fleeting moments of defiance into opportunities for connection. The little child’s great escape may have been short-lived, but its impact online is a lasting reminder of the unsung efforts of educators across Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.