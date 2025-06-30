Massive Reactor Blast at Sigachi Industries in Telangana Kills 12, Injures Dozens

ADVERTISMENT
Hyderabad– A catastrophic explosion at the Sigachi Industries Pvt Ltd pharmaceutical unit in Telangana’s Pashamylaram industrial area killed 12 workers and injured over 30 others on Monday morning.

The blast, which occurred around 9 a.m., was caused by a chemical reactor explosion that ignited a massive fire and partially collapsed the facility.

The force of the explosion reportedly threw workers over 100 meters, trapping many under debris and tents. Telangana Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha confirmed the fatalities, while IGP V. Satyanarayana noted that about 150 workers were present during the incident—many of them migrant laborers from Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Firefighters deployed 11 fire tenders and heavy equipment to rescue survivors. Officials including Sangareddy Collector P. Pravinya and SP Paritosh Pankaj are overseeing relief operations.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed grief and ordered a safety audit of all industrial units in the region.

Sigachi Industries’ shares dropped nearly 15% following the incident. PM Modi announced ex-gratia payments to the victims’ families. The tragedy has reignited urgent calls for stricter safety measures in Telangana’s industrial zones.

