Arunachal: Custom Hiring Centre Launches Oil Palm Awareness Drive in East Siang

PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng)- In a significant move to promote oil palm cultivation in the region, the Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) of Pasighat Block conducted its first-ever training program on oil palm farming at 4 Mile, Pasighat on Sunday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from both new and experienced oil palm farmers.

The training programme was led by Dr. Otem Yomso, Chairman of CHC Pasighat Block, and attended by key stakeholders including Opang Moyong, District Agriculture Officer of East Siang District, representatives from Patanjali Foods Ltd, and Siang Biotech.

During the session, experts provided technical training and shared valuable insights into best practices for cultivating healthy oil palm crops. Farmers were educated on methods to enhance productivity, including the effective use of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Muriate of Potash (MOP) to boost phosphorus and potassium levels—essential nutrients for oil palm growth.

The experts also highlighted the plant’s vulnerability to pest attacks, especially in its early stages, and stressed the importance of vigilant care and timely intervention.

Demonstrations were held on the use of modern farming equipment and techniques, with representatives from Patanjali Foods Ltd and Siang Biotech showcasing tools and machinery designed to support oil palm cultivation. They also encouraged farmers to explore oil palm as a sustainable and profitable farming option.

In his address, Dr. Yomso emphasized the importance of mechanization in agriculture and urged marginal farmers to avail farming machinery such as tractors and tools at subsidized rates through the CHC. Experienced oil palm farmers also shared their success stories and motivated newcomers to adopt oil palm cultivation for better livelihood prospects.

This initiative marks a promising beginning towards scaling up oil palm farming in East Siang and could become a key driver of economic empowerment for local farmers.