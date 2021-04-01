Itanagar: Talo Potom posted as special secretary, Land management

ITANAGAR- Talo Potom who recently inducted/appointed in joint AGMUT cadre of Indian Administrative service (IAS) has been posted as Special Secretary (Land Management) department with additional charge of chief estate officer (CEO) capital complex and Nodal officer for all administrative purposes for construction of National Highway-415 from Itanagar-Banderdewa Package B & C (Naharlagun-Banderdewa) the order said.

The order of which has been issued by chief secretary vide order no-PERS/IAS-21/2021 dated 31st March 2021 said that the posting has been with immediate effected until further order.

Meanwhile, Potom informed Arunachal24 that he has joined to his duty at AP Civil secretariat as per order of the government. “ I will act as per charter of duty and will look after all the assignment given to him by the government for the development of state and welfare of people. Potom added.