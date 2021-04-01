Arunachal: Bridge over Kumey river collapse incident, AKDDSU demanded constitution of fact-finding committee

ITANAGAR- Condemning the executing and implementing agencies over under-construction bridge over Kumey river collapse incident at Kuwa camp on Yangte-Tali road, All Kra Daadi District Students’ Union (AKDDSU) on Thursday demanded to constitute a fact-finding committee to unearth the reasons of collapse.

“It is very unfortunate that two bridges have collapsed at same location so far. We condemn the executing agency and the PWD Tali Division for the incident” said Pakyum Talop president AKDDSU.

AKDDSU had submitted a representation to the chief minister on Wednesday demanding for ‘fact finding committee’ to find the exact cause of the collapse. The union also stated that if mal-practice and corruption found out to be the reason for collapse, the implementing and executing agencies should be brought to justice and exemplary punishment should be given to responsible persons.

Addressing the media here at Arunachal Press Club, the AKDDSU president Talop stated that use of sub-standard and low-quality materials in the bridge could be a reason for the mishap, adding that an inquiry committee should also explore on that angle.

“We appreciate Chief Minister for timely completion of Itanagar-Naharlagun stretch. At the same time, we would be grateful if chief minister himself physically visit the bridge collapse site to assess the ground reality” said Talop.

The AKDDSU also stated that they have lost faith in local contractors specially after twice collapse of bridge at same location. The district students’ union urged the government to hire expertise bridge construction company to maintain quality works and avoid technical error in future.

The union also demanded the executing agency to give clarification on cause of bridge collapse through local media.

The under-construction steel arch bridge over the Kumey river at Kuwa Camp on the Yangte-Tali road had collapsed on Sunday evening. The bridge is being funded under the cabinet committee infrastructure of the state plan under the Tali PWD division.

The work is being executed by M/s Vivek Enterprise; the supply of steel parts is being done by Guwahati (Assam)-based M/s KP Construction. The bridge’s completion deadline is 13 November, 2022.