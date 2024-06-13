ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Pema Khandu Sworn In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Here is the list of council of ministers

Chowna Mein will be the Deputy Chief Minister in the new Arunachal cabinet.

Last Updated: June 13, 2024
1 minute read
Pema Khandu Sworn In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Here is the list of council of ministers
Pema Khandu took oath of the CM of Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR-  Pema Khandu today took oath as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for the third time. Eleven members of his cabinet were also sworn in.

Arunachal Pradesh governor KT Parnaik administered the oath to Mr Khandu and the other ministers at a ceremony in Itanagar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present.

Here is the complete list of Ministers.

  1. Pema Khandu-                Chief Minister
  2. Chowna Mein-                Dy Chief Minister
  3. Biyuram Wahgey-           Cabinet Minister
  4. Nyato Dokum                 Cabinet Minister
  5. Gabriel D Wangsu           Cabinet Minister
  6. Wangki Lowang              Cabinet Minister
  7. P D Sona                         Cabinet Minister
  8. Mama Natung                Cabinet Minister
  9. Balo Raja                        Cabinet Minister
  10. Kento Jini                       Cabinet Minister
  11. Ojing Tashing                 Cabinet Minister
  12. Dasanglu Pul                  Cabinet Minister

Watch Video of the political journey of Pema Khandu 

The ruling Bhartiya Janta Party ( BJP )  wins 46  seats  and Indian National Congress ( INC ) wins only one seat in 60 members Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The National People’s Party ( NPP ) won 5 seats, Nationalist Congress Party ( NCP )  won 3 seats and People’s Party of Arunachal  ( PPA ) won 2 seats,  while three independent candidates have also won three seats.

