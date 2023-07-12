Arunachal: BJP Mahila Morcha observed millets month

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of International Millets year, Arunachal Pradesh State BJP Mahila Morcha observed millets month by organizing awareness programme on “uses of millets, organic farming and cultivation of millets” at state BJP Heaquaters Itanagar today on 12th Jully 202l.

State Mahila Morcha team also prepared various items like cake, bhujia, momos, pokara, kher, haluwa etc was showcase during the programme to Create Awareness and Importance of Millet for every individuals and served to dignitaries and its members.

State BJP Mahila Morcha President Smti Hegio Aruni said that Millet was once a Staple food for all high altitude people of Arunachal Pradesh. She said that Millet contains high proteins Calcium and other essential minerals which are immune to several life threat diseases.

Millets is rich in potassium—a mineral that supports healthy kidney and heart function. It’s also an excellent source of Vitamin A. She said that “millet is very important stable food item which contain lots of nutrition value. We should use millet in our day to day diet at least one time a day which will definitely benefit our health. She urged upon all to encourage millets cultivation in the state.

Among others, State vice-President Tarh Tarak, State BJP General Secretary Nalong Mize, BJP spokesperson Techi Necha, State secretaries Ashok Sangchuju, Joram Tat, Media co-convener Nima Sange, Sambu Siongju and host of BJP karyakartas participated in the program.