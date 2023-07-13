ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Drug Awareness Programme held at Yazali

The campaign was attended by more than 100 students with their faculty members.

Last Updated: July 13, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Drug Awareness Programme held at Yazali

YAZALI-    In follow up to the one-day Drug Awareness Campaign organized at Ziro last week, another similar programme was organized at Govt. Higher Secondary School Yazali here today.

Organized by Triage Management in collaboration with New Hope Foundation, a rehabilitation and detoxifying centre of Emchi, Doimukh, the theme of the programme was ‘Illicit Drugs Free Arunachal Pradesh’ and slogan of ‘One life, one chance, avoid drugs and choose life’.

Speaking on the occasion, Yazali circle officer Tashi Wangchu appealed the youth to refrain from drug abuse and to learn from the success stories of the rehabilitated persons whose lives had been derailed once but had been back on track after overcoming the ordeal.

He also said teenagers are the most vulnerable age group who need to remain cautious and avoid coming into contact with the menace to lead a happy and healthy life.  The circle officer further added that drug abuse not only affect one’s life but also affects the family and society as well.

Cause speaker Tadar Hania, managing director of New Hope Foundation also spoke on the occasion.

The campaign was attended by more than 100 students with their faculty members.

