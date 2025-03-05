Arunachal: Scientific Advisory Committee Meeting of KVK held at Tawang

TAWANG – The Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang for the year 2025-26 was held today at Zomkhang Hall, with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tawang, Kanki Darang, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Dr. DeepJyoti Baruah, Principal Scientist (Fisheries), Gogamukh, Assam, attended the meeting as the Guest of Honour.

The meeting was chaired by TD Neckom, Chairman of SAC and Director of Agricultural Marketing, Itanagar, and was attended by several distinguished officials, including Dr. H.C. Bhattacharya, Scientific Consultant, ATARI Guwahati; Dr. A.P. Milton, ICAR Research Complex, Meghalaya; Senior Scientists; District Horticulture Officer (DHO); District Agriculture Officer (DAO); Subject Matter Specialists (SMS) of KVKs; and progressive farmers of Tawang.

Also Read- Football match played in Tawang for peace, unity and harmony within the Monpa community

During the meeting, the SMSs of KVK Tawang presented the annual report and the action plan for the upcoming agricultural season.

Agricultural experts, including Dr. H.C. Bhattacharya, provided valuable recommendations for enhancing the action plan to address local agricultural challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kanki Darang emphasized the importance of teamwork in KVK and urged the officials to provide effective technical support and guidance to the concerned departments to increase agricultural productivity.

Also Read- MLA Namgey Tsering Attends 9th Ling Gesar Gyalpo Archery Tournament at Kyidphel

Addressing the scientists and Subject Matter Specialists (SMS), he remarked, “You have chosen this field to serve the nation. It is your responsibility to remain dedicated to your organization and the farmers. With sincere and committed efforts, we can transform Arunachal Pradesh into an agricultural producer state.”

Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee and Director of Agricultural Marketing, TD Neckom, extended his gratitude to all participants. He reiterated the mandate of KVKs, which is to transfer sustainable and locally suitable technologies to farmers.

He emphasized that work should be planned according to the needs of farmers rather than the convenience of officials. He also informed that Arunachal Pradesh has 17 functional KVKs, with:

09 under the Department of Agriculture

02 under the Department of Horticulture

01 under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary

04 under ICAR

Also Read- Kharseneng Premier League Inaugurated Amid Grand Celebrations on Gyalpo Losar

Dr. DeepJyoti Baruah, Principal Scientist from IRAI, Assam, also shared his insights and encouraged agricultural stakeholders to adopt innovative and sustainable farming techniques.

The meeting concluded with an interactive session where farmers shared their experiences and concerns, and experts provided technical solutions.

The SAC meeting reaffirmed the commitment of KVK Tawang to improving agricultural practices, increasing productivity, and ensuring sustainable development in the district.